Russia's FSB finds explosive device in raids on Islamic State followers in Moscow, says they planned terror attacks (VIDEO)

Following a series of Moscow raids, captured on camera, Russia’s Federal Security Service (the FSB) announced the arrest of followers of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), on Wednesday. The terrorist group is banned in Russia.

Footage from the operation shows special forces entering apartments and detaining suspects. The images also show a homemade bomb being disarmed by a robot.

As explained by the FSB’s Public Relations Center, the arrested parties planned to commit “acts of sabotage and terrorism in the Moscow Region.” It linked one of the suspects to an already ongoing investigation in the Vladimir Region, east of the capital. Without giving his nationality, the security service described him as “Central Asian.”

“In the course of the investigation, at the places where the radical Islamists were located, an improvised explosive device, as well other items and documents, were found and seized,” the press release said.

According to the Russian news agency TASS, around five people were detained, and one already admitted his involvement in a planned attack. In the published video, the man tells the FSB officers that there is a bomb in a plastic bag in the apartment.

Last month, the FSB reported the arrest of another IS follower in the Moscow Region. According to the agency, the man was found with parts of an explosive device, correspondence with militants discussing a planned terrorist attack, a revolver and a flag of the Islamic State.

