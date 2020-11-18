 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
72 Trumps, 13 Merkels, 2 Stalins: Research finds more Russians named their dogs after US president than any other world leader

18 Nov, 2020 15:16
FILE PHOTO. ©  Torrance Daily Breeze via Getty Images / Digital First Media / Scott Varley

By Jonny Tickle

It seems more Russians have chosen to name their dogs after US President Donald Trump than any other politician. Russia’s answer to the Kennel Club failed to find in its database a single pooch named after his rival Joe Biden.

In terms of foreign leaders’ names, behind Trump came former US president Barack Obama, with Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel and France’s President Emmanuel Macron lending their names to Russian new-born puppies.

“The most popular nickname from the surname of a famous politician is Trump,” the Russian Cynological Federation (RKF)’s press service told RIA Novosti. “Most often, this name is given to a German Shepherd. Oddly enough, the next most common was a Chihuahua, and in third place is a German Spitz.”

In terms of Russian politicians, the most popular name is Yeltsin, with 10 owners choosing to pick the name of the country’s first president, Boris Yeltsin. Behind Yeltsin came two former leaders of the Soviet Union, Leonid Brezhnev, and Josef Stalin.

The data on dog names came from a book by the RKF, an organization that receives and compiles information on around 320,000 new-born puppies every year. The RKF is roughly analogous to a kennel club and is part of the World Canine Organization. Its goals include preserving the gene pool of pure-bred dogs, as well as fighting against cruel treatment to animals.

