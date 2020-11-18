72 Trumps, 13 Merkels, 2 Stalins: Research finds more Russians named their dogs after US president than any other world leader

It seems more Russians have chosen to name their dogs after US President Donald Trump than any other politician. Russia’s answer to the Kennel Club failed to find in its database a single pooch named after his rival Joe Biden.

In terms of foreign leaders’ names, behind Trump came former US president Barack Obama, with Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel and France’s President Emmanuel Macron lending their names to Russian new-born puppies.

“The most popular nickname from the surname of a famous politician is Trump,” the Russian Cynological Federation (RKF)’s press service told RIA Novosti. “Most often, this name is given to a German Shepherd. Oddly enough, the next most common was a Chihuahua, and in third place is a German Spitz.”

In terms of Russian politicians, the most popular name is Yeltsin, with 10 owners choosing to pick the name of the country’s first president, Boris Yeltsin. Behind Yeltsin came two former leaders of the Soviet Union, Leonid Brezhnev, and Josef Stalin.

The data on dog names came from a book by the RKF, an organization that receives and compiles information on around 320,000 new-born puppies every year. The RKF is roughly analogous to a kennel club and is part of the World Canine Organization. Its goals include preserving the gene pool of pure-bred dogs, as well as fighting against cruel treatment to animals.

