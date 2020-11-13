 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

A very good boy: Turkmenistan unveils six-meter-tall golden statue of president’s favorite dog breed

13 Nov, 2020 17:47
Get short URL
A very good boy: Turkmenistan unveils six-meter-tall golden statue of president’s favorite dog breed
A view shows a statue of a Turkmen shepherd dog, locally known as Alabai, in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan November 10, 2020. Picture taken November 10, 2020. © REUTERS/Vyacheslav Sarkisyan
Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has unveiled a giant statue of a dog in the center of Ashgabat, the country’s capital. The gilded monument is dedicated to the Alabai, a popular breed in the Central Asian country.

Six meters tall on a nine-meter-high plinth, the canine statue is in the middle of a busy roundabout, surrounded by a brand new housing development.

According to the Turkmen government, “the sculpture looks very majestic,” depicting the “dignity and self-assuredness” of the Alabai breed. The statue “is clearly visible from all sides and visible from a distance,” the statement says.

On the plinth of the pedestal is a video screen, showing footage of Alabai dogs.

The decision to put up the monument was made by Berdymukhamedov himself; in 2019, he personally told officials what it should look like.

“Head, four legs, and definitely a tail! Write it down, write it down!” the president said

Also on rt.com WATCH: Turkmenistan president blows up explosive barrels with car-mounted MACHINE GUN in latest bizarre stunt

Berdymukhamedov’s love of dogs is well-known, and in 2017 he famously gifted an Alabai puppy to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his 65th birthday. Two years later, he gave the same present to then-Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies