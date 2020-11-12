WATCH shopping mall in Russia engulfed in flames during MASSIVE BLAZE
Giant plumes of fire illuminated the evening skies over the city of Ryazan, about 200km southeast of Moscow, as the local M5 Mall erupted in flames. The blaze quickly engulfed the building’s roof, sending billowing clouds of smoke into the air.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
По предварительным данным, при пожаре в ТРЦ «М5 Молл» пострадавших нет, сообщает опергруппа правительства Рязанской области. Была проведена эвакуация посетителей, выведено более 250 человек. На место ЧП прибыл врио начальника ГУ МЧС России по Рязанской области Александр Савуков. Сообщение о пожаре поступило 12 ноября в 17:15. На место ЧП выехали 20 пожарных автомобилей, 58 человек личного состава Государственной противопожарной службы. Направлен пожарный поезд со станции Рыбное. По состоянию на 18:00, пожар произошел на площади 400 кв. м.
Videos published on social media show the scale of the inferno. Nearly 60 fire fighters were deployed to tackle the fire that covered an area of 500 square meters.
Even before the arrival of the emergency services, the center’s security staff had managed to get some 1,200 people out of burning building, the acting head of the regional emergency services department, Aleksandr Savukov, confirmed to Russia’s TASS news agency. There are no reports of any casualties so far.
Пожар в Рязанском торговом центре «М5 Молл» pic.twitter.com/M4sE7r56w6— 🇷🇺Evgenitch🇷🇺 (@Evgenitch_VDV) November 12, 2020
The Shopping center’s roof and a façade partially collapsed because of the blaze, video uploaded to social media show the moment it happened.
Кадры тушения пожара в рязанском ТЦ «М5 Молл».Часть стены здания и кровля обрушились. Площадь возгорания возросла до 500 кв. м, сообщает источник ТАСС.По предварительным данным, пострадавших в результате инцидента нет.Видео Ruptly pic.twitter.com/8b9hkAWJle— RT на русском (@RT_russian) November 12, 2020
⚡🔥В Рязани загорелся большой ТЦ. Очаг — в батутном центре⚠️/Горит один из самых больших местных торговых центров «М5 Молл». Площадь пожара — 500 квадратов. По предварительным данным, пострадавших нет. pic.twitter.com/HDBGaMWJIC— АлексАНдр С. Но (@ANo1505) November 12, 2020
Eventually, fire fighters had to use a specially adapted train to extinguish the blaze. The fire was brought under control in some two hours, according to the emergency services. The local prosecutor’s office has launched a probe into the incident.
According to witnesses, speaking to local media, the fire broke out in a trampoline club inside the shopping mall. The exact cause of the incident is still unknown.
