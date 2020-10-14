No Syrian militants going to Nagorno-Karabakh: They ‘have things to do’ in their country, says Turkey’s Erdogan

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has rebuked allegations that Syrian militants were deployed to aid Azerbaijan’s war effort in contested Nagorno-Karabakh, saying those foot soldiers are too busy fighting at home.

“We don't have any such agenda,” Erdogan told a gathering of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party on Wednesday. In saying this, he was apparently taking a swipe at “those who call us to say ‘you sent the mujahideen from Syria’ [into Nagorno-Karabakh].”

“They have a job to do on their own lands, they wouldn’t go there,” the Turkish president insisted.

Previously, France’s President Emmanuel Macron said there is “reliable information” indicating that “Syrian jihadists” are making it into the violence-plagued region using the Turkish city of Gaziantep as a transit point. Subsequently, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed “grave concern” over the presence of foreign fighters in “the hotspot”; however, Peskov was less specific when delivering the news.

To Erdogan, both Russia and France are in no position to castigate Turkey. “There are so many weapons coming from Russia, in the same way, so many weapons coming from France, why don’t you talk about them?” he argued.

Armenia heavily relied on arms deliveries from Russia, its long-standing ally within the Collective Security Treaty Organization of six post-Soviet nations. Moscow also has a military base on Armenian soil as part of mutual security arrangements. France has supplied a number of small arms and anti-tank weapons to Armenia over the past years.

Turkey has denied ferrying Syrian militants into the combat zone, as has its close South Caucasus

ally Azerbaijan. Baku insists its armed forces engaged in the fighting against Armenian forces in the enclave are fully staffed and don’t need to source manpower abroad.

Ankara pledged unwavering support to “brotherly” Baku since the very beginning of the conflict on September 27. Turkish officials have also repeatedly signaled that the decades-old conflict would only end when Armenia vacates the “occupied” lands of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Mostly populated by ethnic Armenians, the disputed region seceded from Azerbaijan following the breakup of the Soviet Union. Nagorno-Karabakh had fought a three-year war with Azerbaijan in the early 1990s, until a major ceasefire agreement between the warring parties was inked in 1994 in Moscow.

