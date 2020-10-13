 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I see your rocket from space!’ Russian ISS cosmonaut waves via Twitter to crew expected to arrive on fastest-ever Soyuz flight

13 Oct, 2020 11:14
Soyuz 2.1a rocket is about to launch from Baikonur © Roscosmos
Ivan Vagner, a member of the Expedition 63 crew aboard the International Space Station, has tweeted a high-altitude shot of the flight-ready Soyuz rocket which is set to send a crew of three into space on Wednesday.

Vagner, who has spent months on board the International Space Station, was able to spot the Soyuz spacecraft on a launching pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, hours before it is due to lift off and carry Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, plus NASA astronaut Kathleen Rubins, to the International Space Station (ISS).

“Hey, @KudSverchkov – I see your rocket from space!” Vagner tweeted from the ISS, uploading a high-altitude image of the cosmodrome surrounded by Kazakhstan's steppes.

The ISS cosmonaut said members of the current Expedition 63 are preparing to welcome “two Sergeys and Kate here” on Wednesday morning.

On Sunday, Russian space agency Roscosmos revealed images of the Soyuz-2.1a rocket and the Soyuz MS-17 crew ship being towed out of the assembly hall at Baikonur. The engineers have placed the rocket on a launching pad, commencing final checks of all systems.

The inbound reinforcement crew will use an expedited trajectory to reach the station. Normally, manned missions' flight plans include four orbits before docking to the ISS, which takes roughly six hours after liftoff.

This time, however, the Soyuz MS-17 capsule carrying the trio will make just two orbits and arrive for a rendezvous with the space station in a little over three hours.

