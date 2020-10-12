German FM wants President Lukashenko to be slapped with EU sanctions as ‘violence continues’

Germany’s chief diplomat Heiko Maas has suggested the EU tighten its sanctions crackdown on Belarus, demanding that Alexander Lukashenko, whose re-election in August stirred up civil unrest across the country, also be targeted.

Heiko Maas took aim at President Alexander Lukashenko during the European Union (EU) foreign ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg. “The violence continues [in Belarus] … There are still arrests of peace-loving demonstrators,” the German minister said on Monday.

There is, therefore, a need for a “fresh package of sanctions” to be rolled out, and Lukashenko “should also be among people who will then be sanctioned,” Maas insisted, as quoted by local media.

Two weeks ago, the EU Council blacklisted 40 individuals from Belarus for what it said was “repression of independent candidates and a brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters in wake of the elections.” The individuals in question face an asset freeze and a ban on travelling to the EU.

Maas has long championed targeting the Belarusian president, who faced anger from the opposition after his victory in the August elections. Last month, the German FM said his EU counterparts should ask themselves “the question of whether Mr. Lukashenko, the one who bears the main responsibility, mustn’t also be sanctioned by the European Union.”

Previously, the United Kingdom has introduced travel bans and asset freezes on Lukashenko, his son Viktor and other senior officials for “the thuggery deployed against the Belarusian people,” as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab put it. Canada followed London’s lead, sanctioning 10 officials – plus the president himself – for “a systematic campaign of repression and state-sponsored violence.”

Protests in Belarus, which broke out shortly after the August elections that saw Lukashenko secure his sixth term, show no sign of winding down. On Sunday, tens of thousands gathered in the capital, Minsk, for a demonstration dubbed ‘The March of Pride’. Police have made numerous arrests, using stun grenades and water cannons to contain the crowds.

