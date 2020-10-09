Turmoil in Bishkek: Kyrgyzstani president accepts PM’s resignation, fires entire government & promises to quit in near future

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has signed a decree in Bishkek to dissolve the entire government. He also accepted the resignation of premier Kubatbek Boronov. The decision follows days of unrest after disputed elections.

According to the decree, signed on Friday in the capital, members of the government will continue to serve until a new one is formed.

The resignation and dissolution come after protests and violence in the capital, following the disputed parliamentary elections, which took place on October 4. In the days following the vote, hundreds of people were injured in clashes with security forces, and demonstrators stormed the White House, the presidential office building. Protesters also secured the release from prison of Kyrgyzstan’s former President Almazbek Atambayev. On October 6, the Kyrgyzstani Central Election Committee invalidated the results of the parliamentary elections.

In an appeal to the nation, Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov announced on Friday morning that he himself is ready to resign, once he has completed the appointment of a new prime minister and government.

“I intend to legitimize the ongoing personnel changes,” Jeenbekov said. “After legitimate heads of executive authorities are approved, and the country heads along the path of legality, I am ready to leave the post of President of the Kyrgyz Republic.”

The future of Kyrgystan’s leadership is up in the air, with two distinct opposition groups creating their own coordinating councils. On the evening of October 6, the country’s parliament met in emergency session, and approved the candidacy of opposition figure Sadyr Zhaparov for prime minister. The selection was disputed by some opposition politicians, who intend to elect their own prime minister and have demanded the impeachment of President Jeenbekov.

On Friday afternoon, Jeenbekov announced that the country would enter a state of emergency, and military checkpoints would be set up around the capital.

