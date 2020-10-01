Buzzing Azerbaijani drones & Armenian artillery fire haunt residents of frontline Karabakh town as conflict in 5th day (VIDEO)

An RT crew has visited a small town in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, located just a few kilometers from where clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani armed forces are currently taking place.

The settlement, called Martuni by its ethnic Armenian residents and Khojavend by Azeris, is located on a mountain slope in the east of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. Some five to seven kilometers further to the east lies the frontline where Armenian and Azerbaijani fighters are engaged in an intense battle for control over land which both sides consider rightfully theirs.

Living next to a combat zone takes its toll in the form of casualties, RT’s Igor Zhdanov has learned. Locals showed him a crater left by a stray Azerbaijani shell, which landed right next to a bus packed with people. Two were apparently killed and five others injured by the projectile.



Life in the town has been dominated by two pervasive sounds in these past few days: booming artillery from an Armenian military position a few kilometers away and the buzzing of Azerbaijani reconnaissance drones surveilling the area.

Watch RT’s full report to learn more about the affect that the escalated dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh is taking on civilians.

