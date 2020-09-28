Baku showcases infantry & artillery in action as Azeri-Armenian border fighting sees opening of second 'propaganda front' (VIDEO)

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has rolled out fresh footage of troops fighting a trench battle on the border of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, using mortars, grenade launchers and rocket artillery to pin down opponents.

Azeri soldiers have been filmed waging what appears to be an artillery duel with their Armenian adversaries during heavy fighting over the enclave. The one-minute clip shows soldiers firing numerous shells and grenades from inside the mortar pits and trenches.

Massive explosions are seen on the other side of the frontline just as Azerbaijani howitzer crews start shelling what seems to be Armenian entrenchments. Rocket artillery joins in a while later, firing off a flurry of projectiles.

For its part, the Armenian military has circulated a video said to show the aftermath of the Azerbaijani strike. Its footage features the unexploded tail of a projectile allegedly fired from a long-range Smerch multiple rocket launch system.

Azerbaijan launched a so-called “counteroffensive” against the forces of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic on Sunday, claiming it was repelling Armenian attacks. However, Yerevan has denied this and accused Baku of breaking the fragile ceasefire.

Both parties reported local victories over the course of the day, releasing an array of video clips purportedly showing enemy armaments being destroyed in surgical strikes. Those videos were apparently meant to demonstrate the number of casualties inflicted on the rival side, although their authenticity could not be immediately verified.

READ MORE: Information war cranks up as Azerbaijan & Armenia show more footage of alleged military victories in violent border flare-up

Armenia has repeatedly dismissed Azerbaijani battlefield videos as propaganda. Azerbaijan has likewise denounced the achievements claimed by Armenia in its footage, denying material losses.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!