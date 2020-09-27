Azerbaijan, Armenia show more footage of alleged military victories in border flareup

As Azerbaijan and Armenia lock horns over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, their media machines are rolling out videos, each purportedly showing the losses that the opposing side suffered in Sunday’s clashes.

Azerbaijan launched a military operation on Sunday against the forces of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, the self-proclaimed Armenia-backed enclave that broke away from Azerbaijan three decades ago. The so-called “counter offensive” was allegedly launched in response to shelling of Azeri troops, though Armenia denied this and said it was Azerbaijan who broke the ceasefire.

Also on rt.com Azerbaijan follows Armenia in announcing martial law after intensive border clashes

Both parties reported military successes over the course of the day, while denying taking any casualties of their own in the process.

A new video released by the Azeri side showed an apparent airstrike on a military vehicle, presumably conducted during the Sunday offensive. It also shows what appears to be a column of military vehicles on a dirt road, including one visibly damaged tank. The footage was filmed by a reconnaissance drone.

Meanwhile, the Armenian Defense Ministry published a video of an attack on a pair of infantry fighting vehicles, followed by what appears to be the aftermath of an ambush of a military convoy.

Both sides previously released similar footage of other episodes to demonstrate the cost of the conflict presumably paid by the rival side. The authenticity of the materials could not be independently verified.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!