Armenia turns to European human rights court to stop Azeri attack on disputed Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia has asked the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to pressure Azerbaijan into stopping its military operation against the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan is violating basic human rights by targeting the civilian population and infrastructure and using indiscriminate weapons, Armenia argued. As a top European body tasked with defending those rights, the ECHR can pressure Baku into halting the hostilities, Yerevan believes. A request to do so has been lodged with the court, the office of Armenia's representative at the ECHR said on Facebook.

The violence at the border of Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenia-backed part of Azerbaijan that unilaterally split from it in the late 1980s, erupted on Sunday morning. Azeri troops launched a massive offensive operation, claiming it was done in response to the shelling of their troops and villages under Azeri control.

Armenia denied that the violence had been provoked by its ally and accused Baku of breaking a ceasefire. According to officials of the disputed region, at least 16 of its troops were killed and over 100 injured while fighting the Azeri advancement. Both sides reported civilian deaths during the confrontation.

