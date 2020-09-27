 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 killed & 100+ injured in clashes with Azeri troops – Armenia's Defense Ministry citing Nagorno-Karabakh officials

27 Sep, 2020 15:06
FILE PHOTO. Soldiers walk in a trench at their position near Nagorno-Karabakh's boundary. ©REUTERS
Sixteen troops have been killed and over 100 injured while fighting against Azeri forces on Sunday, officials in the Armenia-supported Nagorno-Karabakh Republic told the country's Defense Ministry.

The casualty report was relayed by Armenia after intense clashes on the border between Azerbaijan and the forces of the disputed region. Non-combatants have been also drawn into the violence on both sides. Azerbaijan said 14 civilians were injured amid the fighting while the Armenian side reported two civilians killed and dozens injured.

Nagorno-Karabakh, a predominantly Armenian region of Azerbaijan, split from Baku three decades ago, with Armenia backing its bid for independence. The Azeri side accused Yerevan of attacking its forces and forcing its hand in launching a counter offensive operation. Armenia rejected the allegation and said Baku broke a ceasefire in an unprovoked act of aggression.

There are conflicting reports about the situation on the ground. Both sides said their opponent has suffered serious damage in the skirmishes while denying suffering casualties of their own.

