Police deploy water cannons to disperse protesters in Minsk after Lukashenko’s surprise inauguration (VIDEO)

Protesters hit the streets of Belarus’s capital again, after Alexander Lukashenko was inaugurated for a new term as president. They were met with a strong police response, and water cannons were deployed to disperse the crowds.

The low-key inauguration ceremony, which was held unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, sparked new mass protests across Belarus. Long-term leader Lukashenko has now officially entered his sixth consecutive presidential term.

"Минск. Большая колонна протестующих идет к стеле." Интересно, а как их организовали? И почему не нарушены каналы организации? pic.twitter.com/mmsJLAKmTf — Пока мы едины, мы непобедимы! (@superpiston1) September 23, 2020

Footage from the scene shows crowds of protesters gathering by the WWII monument in central Minsk, where the protests have been repeatedly held during the past few weeks.

Разгон протестующих водомётами в Минске с другого ракурса #минскpic.twitter.com/Sh8Fq29wCw — Алексей Кириленко (@Kirilenko_a) September 23, 2020

The protest was met with a strong police response. The law enforcement agents actively pushed protesters away from the monument, instead of just cordoning off the government district, as they’ve done during the weekly protests.

Это специально что б потом отлавливать?Силовики применили водометы с желто-оранжевой жидкостью #минскpic.twitter.com/PSpkw4f586 — Алексей Кириленко (@Kirilenko_a) September 23, 2020

Several water cannon trucks were deployed to the scene. Footage shows one of them dousing protesters with orange-tinted water.

Так выглядел разгон возле стелы сегодня. Против людей использовали водомет с цветной водой. pic.twitter.com/f9pASep1cc — TUT.BY (@tutby) September 23, 2020

