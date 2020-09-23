 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Police deploy water cannons to disperse protesters in Minsk after Lukashenko’s surprise inauguration (VIDEO)

23 Sep, 2020 17:45
Belarusian law enforcement officers disperse a crowd during a protest in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. © Reuters
Protesters hit the streets of Belarus’s capital again, after Alexander Lukashenko was inaugurated for a new term as president. They were met with a strong police response, and water cannons were deployed to disperse the crowds.

The low-key inauguration ceremony, which was held unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, sparked new mass protests across Belarus. Long-term leader Lukashenko has now officially entered his sixth consecutive presidential term.

Footage from the scene shows crowds of protesters gathering by the WWII monument in central Minsk, where the protests have been repeatedly held during the past few weeks.

The protest was met with a strong police response. The law enforcement agents actively pushed protesters away from the monument, instead of just cordoning off the government district, as they’ve done during the weekly protests.

Several water cannon trucks were deployed to the scene. Footage shows one of them dousing protesters with orange-tinted water.

