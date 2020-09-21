 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump ricin letter raid: Canadian cops deploy CHEMICAL & BIOLOGICAL threat teams in Quebec after poison sent to White House

21 Sep, 2020 15:38
Canadian police say they’ve deployed chemical, biological and nuclear specialists in Quebec as part of an operation related to the mailing of poison to the White House.

Earlier, a woman was arrested for allegedly sending the letter. The police operation focused on the city of Longueuil, just outside Montreal, on Monday morning. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement that “our Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives team (CBRNE) is leading the operation.” 

The operation was launched in relation to the mailing of a contaminated letter to the White House last week, addressed to President Donald Trump. Tests on the letter confirmed it was contaminated with Ricin, a deadly poison made from the husks of castor beans. If ingested, Ricin blocks the body’s cells from making proteins, triggering organ failure, a collapse of the circulatory system, and potential death.

A woman was arrested by US Customs and Border Patrol agents on Sunday in connection with the letter, as she attempted to enter the US from Canada. The RCMP confirmed on Saturday that the letter was mailed from Canada.

The letter stood little chance of ever making it into Trump’s hands. All of the president’s mail is screened at an off-site facility before being delivered to the White House.

