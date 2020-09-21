Trump ricin letter raid: Canadian cops deploy CHEMICAL & BIOLOGICAL threat teams in Quebec after poison sent to White House

Canadian police say they’ve deployed chemical, biological and nuclear specialists in Quebec as part of an operation related to the mailing of poison to the White House.

Earlier, a woman was arrested for allegedly sending the letter. The police operation focused on the city of Longueuil, just outside Montreal, on Monday morning. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement that “our Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives team (CBRNE) is leading the operation.”

Ongoing police operation on Vauquelin blvd in St-Hubert, related to the contaminated letter sent to the White House. More details to come. A media relations officer is on site to answer questions. #rcmppic.twitter.com/Ms4uQakYBo — Quebec RCMP (@rcmpqc) September 21, 2020

The operation was launched in relation to the mailing of a contaminated letter to the White House last week, addressed to President Donald Trump. Tests on the letter confirmed it was contaminated with Ricin, a deadly poison made from the husks of castor beans. If ingested, Ricin blocks the body’s cells from making proteins, triggering organ failure, a collapse of the circulatory system, and potential death.

A woman was arrested by US Customs and Border Patrol agents on Sunday in connection with the letter, as she attempted to enter the US from Canada. The RCMP confirmed on Saturday that the letter was mailed from Canada.

The letter stood little chance of ever making it into Trump’s hands. All of the president’s mail is screened at an off-site facility before being delivered to the White House.

