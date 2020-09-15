‘Humanitarian crisis’ unfolds on Ukraine-Belarus border as Jewish pilgrims left stranded after Kiev tightens Covid-19 restrictions

Hundreds of Hasidim pilgrims, seeking to visit a venerated rabbi’s grave in Ukraine’s Uman to mark Jewish New Year, have reportedly become stuck between Belarus and Ukraine after Kiev tightened border controls over coronavirus.

Between 1,000 and 2,500 pilgrims are stranded at several border crossing points, according to media reports. Roughly a half of them crossed the Belarus frontier yet were unable to enter Ukraine, where they were met by a strong militarized border guard force.

На границе Белоруссии с Украиной сейчас так: хасиды танцуют и поют песни перед украинскими военнослужащими.Каждый год паломники в это время идут в город Умань на Украине, чтобы отпраздновать Новый год. Но из-за коронавируса в страну попасть они не смогли pic.twitter.com/j7RaatZbGU — RT на русском (@RT_russian) September 15, 2020

The pilgrims have flocked to Belarus over the past few days, seeking to get into Ukraine by land. The Hasidim, who mostly came from Israel, are gathering to celebrate Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) in the Ukrainian town of Uman. The town is he burial place of Rabbi Nachman, an 18th-century luminary and founder of the Bratslav Hasidic movement.

Хасиды хотели попасть из Белоруссии на Украину и застряли на границе. Все дело в ковидных ограничениях, мешающих им совершить традиционное паломничество на могилу основателя брацлавского хасидизма. Но ребята не унывают — устроили танцы pic.twitter.com/yXTJFVgLmV — NEWS.ru (@nws_ru) September 15, 2020

While the pilgrims can enter and leave Belarus freely, Ukraine closed its border to foreigners for four weeks on August 28, citing a worsening coronavirus situation.

“A group of 170 Hasidim managed to find a loophole and according to their account, in return for a payment ($3,000 each) various authorities agreed to let them across the border [Monday] evening,” the Secretariat of Bratslav Hasidim said in a statement. “In practice, as a result of the arrival of hundreds more Hasidim to the border crossing, the Ukrainian border guard deployed forces and the Ukrainian border commander arrived himself to the location to make sure no one enters.”

The stranded pilgrims, including children, have experienced a shortage of food and water at the site. The Secretariat blamed the Israeli government for the situation and demanded the country’s foreign ministry intervene immediately.

The pilgrims have already received relief from the Belarusian Red Cross. Volunteers from the organization arrived at the border early on Tuesday, distributing food, drinks and blankets to the stranded people.

