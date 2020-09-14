 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia’s Communist Party rejects results of some gubernatorial elections after its candidates were barred from running

14 Sep, 2020 20:07
The Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist party Gennady Zyuganov during a briefing in the Central headquarters of the political party "Communist party of the Russian Federation" on the elections to the Central Committee of the Communist party in Moscow. © Sputnik / Valery Melnikov

By Jonny Tickle

Russia's Communists said on Monday that they were refusing to accept the results of the country's local elections in regions where their candidates were not allowed to run. The Communists are Russia's largest opposition party.

“We do not recognize the elections that took place in the regions where our candidates were removed,” said Gennady Zyuganov, the party leader. His nominees were denied registration in five regional contests.

Communist party candidates were kept off the ballot in the Jewish Autonomous Oblast, the Leningrad Region, Kamchatka, the Komi Republic, and in Sevastopol. According to Zyuganov, the candidates in Komi and Sevastopol were particularly strong, with the latter having a party candidate come second in the 2017 gubernatorial election.

"We will fight for fair elections," Zyuganov vowed. "We will strengthen our position in all local authorities and fight for an honest, democratic, normal country.”

Within Russia, Zyuganov is known as a controversial figure. As leader of the Communist Party since 1993, he has run for president four times. In recent months, Zyuganov has taken to criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin, calling the recently passed constitutional amendments "disappointing" and "depressing." He has also accused Putin of failing to "get rid of the oligarchy." 

Of Russia's 85 regions, just two regional heads are members of the Communist Party. The party has also had success in other areas of the country; the former Governor of the Irkutsk Region is also a member. On the national stage, the Communists are the second-largest party in the State Duma, with 43 of the 450 seats.

