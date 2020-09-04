'Russians, Jews & other scum': Russian Communist leader Zyuganov makes bizarre gaffe at WWII anniversary ceremony

Adolf Hitler's Nazi Germany murdered Russians, Jews and “all the rest of the scum” in the furnaces at concentration camps, according to Gennady Zyuganov, the veteran leader of Russia's largest opposition party, the Communists.

Speaking during a September 3 event at the Kremlin Wall, marking the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, Zyuganov noted that Russia had protected Europe from the invasion of the Golden Horde, “smashed” Napoleon to pieces and defeated Hitler, “who built concentration camps and burned everyone in the ovens.”

“Russians, Jews, Gypsies, Poles and all the rest of the scum,”said Zyuganov.

The leader's comments appear to have been a slip of the tongue, as the Communist Party's official transcript removed this line. According to Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyov, Zyuganov meant to say “Napoleon, Hitler and other scum,” but it unfortunately came out wrong.

Aside from World War II history, he spoke about the Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who was allegedly poisoned and is now in a Berlin hospital. Although the Germans claim that Navalny was attacked with a substance from the 'Novichok' group, Russian doctors claim that they found no evidence of any toxic substances inside his body.

“Today, on the territory of the very same Germany, they organize another provocation against our state,” Zyuganov said.

A four-time candidate for the Russian presidency, Zyuganov has been an MP since 1993 and is well known for his controversial statements. During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, he claimed that vaccinations are an excuse to put microchips inside people. He also made headlines in July by opposing Putin's proposed amendments to the Russian constitution, calling them “disappointing and depressing.”

