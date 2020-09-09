Trump & Putin may have spoken for last time: No plans for leaders to meet or speak before November US election, Kremlin says

Future historians may dwell on the fact that for all the US media hysteria about a supposedly close relationship between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, they haven’t actually met very often.

Indeed, if Trump loses the upcoming election, they may never meet again. On Wednesday, the Kremlin revealed that no contacts are planned between the two heads of state before the November vote. However, a phone call may take place if necessary, according to Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.

“So far, no conversation is planned. There is no reason to do so. But, as you know, they communicate quite often,” Peskov told news agency TASS.

The spokesman said that these talks are sometimes initiated by the Russian side, and other times by the US. “They arrange phone calls easily when needed.”

Putin and Trump have participated in eight phone calls together since the start of the year. Two of them were trilateral, focused on energy prices and production, as Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud also joined these conversations.

Last month, America’s NBC News reported that Trump was seeking a meeting with Putin ahead of the election, in which he faces Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden. Quoting its customary anonymous sources, the broadcaster said the president aimed to announce an update in the New START nuclear arms control agreement in order to get another foreign policy ‘win’ before the contest.

