Media offers new weapon to protect Biden: Suggesting his mental health is failing means you're part of a Russian conspiracy

The US Department of Homeland Security reportedly blocked the distribution of a July intelligence bulletin warning of a Russian plot to promote “misinformation” that the Democratic presidential candidate is in poor mental health.

The report by ABC News on Wednesday cited internal emails, and the media outlet said a DHS spokesperson confirmed that distribution of the bulletin to federal, state and local law enforcement agencies had been delayed. The spokesperson said the bulletin didn't meet quality standards, including having sufficient evidence and context, for dissemination, ABC said.

Democrats will likely pounce on the report to allege that the DHS blocked the warning to help President Donald Trump win the November election and that the Trump campaign's criticism of Biden's mental state is part of the Russian misinformation effort. Twitter users are already promoting the new collusion theory, asking “which ‘homeland’ does DHS serve?” and saying, “Trump and Putin are one.”

The ABC report downplayed portions of the intelligence bulletin unrelated to Russia, including warnings that Iranian and Chinese state media outlets are promoting suggestions that Trump “suffers from psychosis” and may be in poor physical health. It also sets up the argument that any future criticism of the Democrat's mental soundness is Russian misinformation.

One Twitter user said the report is “laying the groundwork for ‘anyone commenting on Joe's decline is in league with Russia’ takes,” while another inferred, “so basically, any legitimate grievance or concern of citizens is a Russian plot.” Other commenters tweeted that they didn't need any help from Moscow to clearly see that Biden's mind is failing.

Online speculation has grown over Biden’s expanding series of infamous gaffes, such as welcoming his audience to the wrong place and then trying to pass it off as a joke when he gave a July speech in his home state of Delaware.

The Democrat has also stumbled in unscripted moments to know where he is, such as praising the beauty of Vermont when he was actually campaigning last year in New Hampshire, and whom he's with, such as mistaking his wife for his sister in a primary victory speech in March. He bragged in February that he negotiated the 2016 Paris Climate Agreement with Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping. Deng died in 1997.

Democrats have tried to revive the Trump-Russia collusion narrative despite the failure of special prosecutor Robert Mueller to prove that the Trump campaign worked with Moscow to win the 2016 presidential election.

When the Office of the Director of National Intelligence informed congressional committees last week that intelligence briefings on election security issues would no longer be done in person, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff issued a statement saying, “The American people have both the right and the need to know that another nation, Russia, is trying to help decide who their next president should be.”

The statement ignored the fact that Russia isn't the only country that has been accused of using disinformation and other means to influence the 2020 US elections. A US intelligence report last month warned that Russia, China and Iran, among others, have sought to influence voters and that mass use of voting by mail will make it easier for foreign countries to interfere. China and Iran also allegedly sought to discredit Trump, according to the intelligence warnings.

