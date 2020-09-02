 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Kremlin says Putin will speak at UN General Assembly for first time since 2015 & he's already preparing his speech

2 Sep, 2020 11:55
Get short URL
Kremlin says Putin will speak at UN General Assembly for first time since 2015 & he's already preparing his speech
FILE PHOTO © REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

By Jonny Tickle

Vladimir Putin will participate in the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 22. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be held by video conference.

This spares the Russian president a flight to New York, and some inevitable US media hysteria about his presence on American soil, but it also means he won't be able to press the flesh with foreign leaders. In July, the Times of London reported that US President Donald Trump wanted to meet his Russian counterpart at the UNGA.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, on Wednesday, that Putin is already working on his speech. He last spoke at the UNGA in 2015, when he famously asked countries who supported Middle Eastern revolutions “Do you realize what you have done?” accusing them of creating a power vacuum in which Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) thrived.

“The organizers put forward an initiative that, considering the epidemiological situation, state leaders should participate using pre-recordings of their speeches,” Peskov outlined. “The same invitation was received by the Russian side. This address is now being worked on and prepared.”

The preliminary program of speeches has the Russian president  appearing seventh on September 22, after the leaders of Brazil, the USA, Turkey, China, Chile, and Cuba. President Hassan Rouhani of Iran and Emmanuel Macron of France are also due to take part.

Also on rt.com Do you realize what you have done? - Putin gives the war party a bootin’

The United Nations High-Level Week this year will be conducted from September 22 to September 29 mostly in a virtual format. Nevertheless, US President Donald Trump and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have announced they may appear in person.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies