 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Kremlin says Germany didn’t inform Moscow of data showing opposition figure Navalny was poisoned with Novichok-like nerve agent

2 Sep, 2020 14:44
Get short URL
Kremlin says Germany didn’t inform Moscow of data showing opposition figure Navalny was poisoned with Novichok-like nerve agent
Paramedics load a stretcher into an ambulance that allegedly transported Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny at Charite Mitte Hospital Complex in Berlin. Reuters / Christian Mang
Moscow didn’t receive any new data on the poisoning of Alexey Navalny from Berlin. That's according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov after German authorities announced that tests found a Novichok-like nerve agent in his system.

“No, we didn’t receive this information,” Peskov responded when addressed on the issue. The opposition figure was evacuated to Berlin, at his family's request, a week and a half ago. 

The Foreign Ministry also said it was still waiting for Germany to reply to an official inquest from the office of Russia’s Prosecutor General regarding Navalny’s condition.

On Wednesday afternoon, Berlin claimed that hospital tests showed "beyond doubt" that Navalny had been affected by a Novichok class chemical agent. The substance is similar to the one allegedly used against Russian-born British intelligence agent Sergei Skripal, and his daughter, in Salisbury, back in 2018.

Also on rt.com Novichok-like chemical agent used to poison Russian opposition figure Navalny, German government spokesman claims

The Moscow protest leader and anti-corruption campaigner was transferred to a German hospital after falling ill on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk on August 20. He reportedly remains in an induced coma.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies