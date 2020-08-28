Moscow expels Norwegian diplomat in tit-for-tat move after Oslo boots out Russian official for 'spying'

The Russian Foreign Ministry has declared a senior diplomat stationed at the Norwegian embassy in Moscow “persona non grata” just days after Oslo ordered a Russian official to leave the country.

Norwegian envoy to Russia Rune Resaland was summoned by the Foreign Ministry on Friday and informed that a member of his staff was no longer welcome in the country and would have his accreditation terminated within three days.

The order targets the second-highest ranked diplomat at Norway’s embassy, according to Norwegian media reports.

In a statement, the Russian ministry said the expulsion was in response to the “unfriendly action” taken by Norway earlier this month when Oslo declared a Russian diplomat “persona non grata”.

Moscow accused the Norwegian government of “destructive” behavior that has negatively affected bilateral relations. The responsibility for the consequences of these actions “rests entirely with Oslo,” the Foreign Ministry stressed.

On August 19, Norway ordered a Russian embassy official to leave the country, claiming he had engaged in activities that were “not compatible” with his status as a diplomat. Oslo said a Norwegian man had illegally provided information to an alleged Russian intelligence officer.

