 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Moscow expels Norwegian diplomat in tit-for-tat move after Oslo boots out Russian official for 'spying'

28 Aug, 2020 11:17
Get short URL
Moscow expels Norwegian diplomat in tit-for-tat move after Oslo boots out Russian official for 'spying'
A general view shows the embassy of Norway in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2018. ©  REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The Russian Foreign Ministry has declared a senior diplomat stationed at the Norwegian embassy in Moscow “persona non grata” just days after Oslo ordered a Russian official to leave the country.

Norwegian envoy to Russia Rune Resaland was summoned by the Foreign Ministry on Friday and informed that a member of his staff was no longer welcome in the country and would have his accreditation terminated within three days. 

The order targets the second-highest ranked diplomat at Norway’s embassy, according to Norwegian media reports.

In a statement, the Russian ministry said the expulsion was in response to the “unfriendly action” taken by Norway earlier this month when Oslo declared a Russian diplomat “persona non grata”

Also on rt.com 'Persona non grata': Norway expels & bans Russian diplomat after local man he allegedly met is arrested for 'espionage'

Moscow accused the Norwegian government of “destructive” behavior that has negatively affected bilateral relations. The responsibility for the consequences of these actions “rests entirely with Oslo,” the Foreign Ministry stressed.

On August 19, Norway ordered a Russian embassy official to leave the country, claiming he had engaged in activities that were “not compatible” with his status as a diplomat. Oslo said a Norwegian man had illegally provided information to an alleged Russian intelligence officer. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies