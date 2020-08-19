 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

'Persona non grata': Norway expels & bans Russian diplomat after local man he allegedly met is arrested for 'espionage'

19 Aug, 2020 11:46
Get short URL
'Persona non grata': Norway expels & bans Russian diplomat after local man he allegedly met is arrested for 'espionage'
©  REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

By Bryan MacDonald

Authorities in Norway have ordered a Russian diplomat to leave the country, claiming he paid a Norwegian – suspected of engaging in espionage – for information. The local man has been arrested and faces 15 years in jail.

The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Wednesday that it had informed the Russian ambassador that an employee at the country's embassy in Oslo was no longer welcome in the state, the Norwegian News Agency (NTB) reported. The ministry claimed that the Russian had engaged in activities that were “not compatible” with his status as a diplomat. 

The person involved was not named, but Oslo has specified that he worked in the trade department of the embassy. 

According to NTB, the Russian embassy was informed about the expulsion of its employee on Tuesday afternoon. The diplomat has been given 72 hours to leave the country and is now considered "persona non grata" in Norway – which means that he will not be able to return to the territory of the kingdom.

The move comes after local law enforcement claimed that a Norwegian man had illegally provided information to a Russian intelligence officer. 

The employee of DNV GL – a company involved in conducting certification of subsea pipelines, according to local media reports – was arrested for espionage. Russia is currently trying to complete the Nord Stream 2 project, linking its gas supplies directly to Germany. 

The Dagbladet newspaper claims the Norwegian met with the alleged Russian intelligence officer, who "has diplomatic immunity," at a restaurant in Oslo last weekend. A court in Oslo said on Monday that the man, in his 50s, has admitted taking money from a Russian official. He now faces up to 15 years in prison. 

DNV GL said the arrested Norwegian did not work on projects for the defense industry, the Norwegian military or other government agencies. Instead, at the time of his arrest, he was in charge of a joint industry project working on 3D printing.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies