Plane that airlifted Moscow protest leader Navalny from Siberia lands in Berlin

The jet carrying well-known Russian anti-corruption campaigner Alexey Navalny has landed in Berlin. Navalny was airlifted for treatment in Germany after suddenly falling ill during a trip to Siberia.

The landing was traced through aircraft-tracking service FlightRadar and later confirmed by Navalny’s spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, on Twitter.

Navalny, who remains in a medically-induced coma, was evacuated to Germany from the Siberian city of Omsk on Saturday morning.

Local doctors treating the activist initially refused to allow his transfer, arguing that his condition was not stable enough. However, after consultations with German specialists, they later approved the flight.

Jaka Bizilj, the head of the Cinema for Peace Foundation, which arranged for Navalny’s flight, told Bild that the activist’s condition was “stable” during the journey and upon landing.

Navalny suddenly felt ill and lost consciousness on Thursday, shortly after boarding a plane following his trip to Siberia. The aircraft made an emergency landing in Omsk, where the activist was hospitalized at a local clinic.

Russian doctors cited "disorder in the carbohydrate balance," caused by a "rapid drop in blood sugar level," as the preliminary diagnosis.

Navalny's team alleged that he was poisoned in a plot orchestrated by authorities. However, no traces of any toxic substance were found during his treatment in Omsk.

