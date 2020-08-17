The AK-19: Kalashnikov announces new lightweight assault rifle to be presented at military expo

Russia’s world famous Kalashnikov Concern weapons factory has announced a brand new, state-of-the-art assault rifle, built for 5.56mm NATO cartridges.

Named AK-19, the latest gun in the AK (Automatic Kalashnikov) series is due to be presented at the ARMY-2020 International Military-Technical Forum from August 23-29 .

Based on the AK-12, which has been actively supplied to the Russian Armed Forces since 2018, the new assault rifle comes with a lightweight collapsing stock with improved ergonomics, a new rear sight, and a flash suppressor with the ability to quickly mount a silencer.

The AK-19’s barrel length is 415 millimeters, and its weight is 3.350 grams.

The Kalashnikov rifle, in all of its variants, is one of the most recognisable guns in the world. The first version of the gun, the AK-47, was used by the Red Army of the Soviet Union from 1949. Nowadays, Kalashnikov rifles are produced all around the world, and some estimates suggest that there are more than 200 million in circulation across the globe.

Besides being the largest Russian manufacturer of automatic and sniper weapons, the Kalashnikov Concern also produces civilian products, such as hunting rifles, motorcycles and machine tools.

