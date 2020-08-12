Russian MiG-31 fighter jet performs SPARKLING landing with broken wheel (VIDEO)

Russian pilots have successfully landed a MiG-31 fighter jet after one of its wheels disintegrated. The plane’s dramatic touchdown was caught on video, showing the fiery line of sparks it left on the runway.

The emergency situation occurred during a training flight in the Perm Region - near the Ural Mountains - on Tuesday, the Defense Ministry said.

A flight control officer swiftly informed the commander of the plane that there was a problem with one of the back wheels. “The crew carried out the landing in a routine manner,” it added.

There were no injuries among the pilots or people on the ground. The plane also managed to avoid any damage, and technical staff began working to replace the broken wheel.

MiG-31 is a sturdy workhorse of Russia’s Aerospace Forces, known for its reliability. The supersonic interceptor aircraft has been around since 1981 and still remains one of the fastest jets in the world. A few years ago, MiG-31 was chosen as the carrier for Russia’s state-of-the-art hypersonic missile, Kinzhal (dagger).

