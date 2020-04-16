Terrifying crash landing & evacuation shown in dramatic video as probe finds pilot error in 2019 Superjet tragedy

Russia’s Investigative Committee has finished its inquiry into the fatal crash of Superjet-100 passenger aircraft at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport. It published a new video of the incident, which it blamed on pilot error.

Sukhoi Superjet-100 captain Denis Evdokimov will face charges of improper aircraft handling over the incident that took place on May 5, 2019 and claimed the lives of 41 people. On that day, the aircraft had to return to the airport because of malfunctions with the communications system and autopilot. As it hit the runway, the plane suddenly bounced and burst into flames that turned into a real firestorm within seconds, engulfing the aircraft’s rear.

The video published by the Investigative Committee shows the chilling moments of the plane skidding along the runway while already engulfed in flames, as well as passengers desperately evacuating through the front door as firefighters sought to extinguish the blaze. Part of the video also shows the charred remains of the airliner devastated by the powerful fire.

According to the investigators, it was Evdokimov’s actions that caused the aircraft to hit the ground with such a force that broke the fuselage and ignited its engines and fuel tanks. The committee also said that the plane was mostly operational and the captain could have safely landed it in manual control mode.

The pilot’s lawyers maintain that the probe was “incomplete” and now plan to demand that the Russian Public Prosecutor’s Office launch an additional investigation into the case.

