Narrow escape: Massive rock-fall caught on VIDEO during road construction in Dagestan, Russia

8 Aug, 2020 15:53
Narrow escape: Massive rock-fall caught on VIDEO during road construction in Dagestan, Russia
FILE PHOTO © Sputnik / Denis Abramov
People were seen fleeing to safety as a huge stone-fall occurred during road construction in a mountainous area in Russia’s Republic of Dagestan. Luckily, although it was a terrifying sight, casualties were avoided.

An avalanche of rocks crashed down upon the unfinished road from great heights, sending clouds of thick black dust billowing into the air.

The construction workers reacted swiftly and escaped, with one of them finding safety in the cabin of his excavation vehicle.

Even those filming the disaster from dozens of meters away were forced to shut down their phones and retreat.

Nobody was hurt, but construction had to be put on hold as the road was left littered with rocks and other debris. The workers have already started clearing the site.

