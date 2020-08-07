Russian artists pull out of pre-election Belarusian concerts en masse after fans flood social media

A number of famous Russian entertainers have refused to perform in Belarus, after fans protested over their participation in a pre-election rally organized by the country’s Ministry of Culture.

Russian singers, such as Leonid Agutin, Grigory Leps, and Stas Piekha, were mobbed online by fans imploring their favorite artists to refuse to be part of the concerts taking place around the country.

Belarus’ presidential election is due to be held on August 9, with current five-term President Alexander Lukashenko facing the most significant challenge in his 26-year reign. Lukashenko’s main rival is considered to be Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who decided to run for office after her husband Sergey Tikhanovsky was sent to prison. In recent days, Tikhanovskaya’s supporters have gathered in unprecedented numbers in cities all around the country.

On August 6, when the Ministry of Culture of Belarus announced that 13 of Belarus’ cities would host free concerts on the day before the vote, Belarusians began to write to artists on social media, urging them not to perform. Many Belarusians believe that the shows are part of Lukashenko’s election campaign.

“Dear residents of Belarus! We will not come, due to your numerous and urgent requests. Thank you for your courtesy, sincerity, respect and love! ,”wrote Leonid Agutin, a prolific pop musician.

Speaking to Russian newspaper RBK, pop group RASA explained that they have also canceled their trip to Belarus.

“We’ve seen what’s going on. We have been bombarded on Instagram with messages from residents of Belarus about [the election]. We immediately told our manager to opt out [of the concert]. “

The concert controversy did not only affect Russian artists, but also an American. Californian rapper Tyga was also due to perform in Belarus’ capital, Minsk, but later announced he was pulling out “to avoid any conflict with the Belarus elections.”

My performance was not politically motivated and to avoid any conflict with the Belarus elections, I will not be performing on August 8th in Minsk. I hope to be back to play for my fans there at a future date. — T-Raww (@Tyga) August 6, 2020

