 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Now label BBC, RFE/RL & Deutsche Welle as ‘state affiliated’, Russian Foreign Ministry tells Twitter after RT targeted

7 Aug, 2020 12:37
Get short URL
Now label BBC, RFE/RL & Deutsche Welle as ‘state affiliated’, Russian Foreign Ministry tells Twitter after RT targeted
FILE PHOTO. © Getty Images / NurPhoto
Russia's Foreign Ministry has urged Twitter to label Western government-funded media outlets as ‘state-affiliated’, after the American social media giant branded similar Russian news organizations with the tag on Thursday.

RT, TASS and Sputnik were among the companies affected, with some personnel, including RT's chief editor, also singled out.

In a tweet, the ministry mentioned Deutsche Welle, BBC World News and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), all of which are financially backed by their respective governments.

“We realize that labeling media accounts as ‘government affiliated’ is a tough job,” the Foreign Ministry said. “There are so many of them. While some Russian outlets have been given the tag, other state-owned media still do not enjoy the privilege. So here are some hints.”

The ministry posted screenshots showing that RT had been labeled on Twitter as “Russia state-affiliated media,” while the accounts of Deutsche Welle, BBC World News and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty did not have such a tag. Screenshots from the official websites of those media outlets, posted by the ministry, make it clear that they are funded by their states.

Also on rt.com Twitter labels RT & Sputnik but NOT BBC, NPR & VOA as it launches blitz on state media staff & govt officials

The level of state control over the organizations, and the transparency about it, varies. In the US, for instance, RFE/RL's parent the United States Agency for Global Media is charter bound to “be consistent with the broad foreign policy objectives of the United States” and to “provide a surge capacity to support United States foreign policy objectives during crises abroad.”

Twitter announced on Thursday that it would add new labels to the accounts of government officials and ‘state-controlled’ media outlets. According to a Twitter blog post, new labels will be added to the “accounts of key government officials, including foreign ministers, institutional entities, ambassadors, official spokespeople, and key diplomatic leaders.”

“At this time, our focus is on senior officials and entities who are the official voice of the state abroad,” Twitter added. The new labels will also mark “accounts belonging to state-affiliated media entities, their editors-in-chief, and/or their senior staff.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies