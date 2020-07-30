Russian flag carrier Aeroflot will demand foreign visitors provide negative Covid-19 test BEFORE flying to Russia

You didn't think they were going to make it too easy, did you? Russia's national airline has decided that if it's going to ferry international passengers into the country, they'll have to prove they are coronavirus-free first.

What's more, the test must be performed within 72 hours of departure. Which, in some countries is trickier than you may think, given the demand for tests versus the capacity to perform them.

Flights to and from Russia are set to resume on Saturday. The first routes to open connect with Britain, Turkey, and the rather more exotic destination of Tanzania.

“Foreign citizens planning to fly into Russia, including transit passengers, are required to provide a negative Covid-19 PCR-test result in order to check-in and board the flight," the company said. “Passengers must be tested within 72 hours of the flight departure. They will also be required to complete a special form during the flight.”

Earlier, TASS reported, citing the Federal Air Transport Agency, that Russian airlines have the right to refuse admission to foreigners without documents confirming the absence of coronavirus. The agency specified that the final decision would be made by the flight operator.

Aeroflot also noted that only the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method of Covid-19 testing would be deemed sufficient proof. “Please note that Aeroflot only accepts results from PCR-method Covid-19 tests. No other test results, including antibody tests, will be accepted. In Moscow, express PCR Covid-19 tests are available in Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo airports as well as in a number of state and private clinics,” the statement said. But these, of course, are rather useless unless you're flying out from Russia.

