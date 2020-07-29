Despite previously apologizing for fatal drunk-driving crash, star Russian actor Efremov refuses to admit guilt to investigators

Well-known Russian theatrical legend Mikhail Efremov has retracted his admission of guilt after his car was involved in a fatal Moscow accident that killed a van driver. That's according to the lawyer of the victim's family.

Alexander Dobrovinsky explained that the 56-year-old Efremov first admitted that he was responsible for the accident, but then changed his mind. The actor is also refusing to testify.

On rolling news channel 'Russia 24,' Efremov's lawyer Elman Pashayev explained that there would be no admission of guilt, and the legal team would "submit all direct evidence to the court."

On June 8, Efremov's car drove into the oncoming lane of Moscow's busy Garden Ring, a central orbital highway. His Jeep Cherokee collided with a Lada delivery van, fatally injuring 58-year-old driver Sergei Zakharov, who later died in hospital. Following the crash, the actor was filmed admitting that he was in an intoxicated state. The video was widely shared in Russia.

Less than a week after the incident, Efremov published an apology, explaining that he would not use his connections to get out of facing responsibility.

"I don't know how and with what words to apologize to the family of Sergei Zakharov," he said. "It is unforgivable to drive when drunk, and (especially) when an innocent person dies as a result."

In Russia, Efremov is a household name and has won many awards in decades of acting. In recent years, he branched away from the entertainment industry and has become known for his criticism of the Russian government, as well as his scandalous personal life. He is currently under house arrest.

