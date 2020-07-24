 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Chinese researcher accused of hiding military links taken into custody in San Francisco – reports
It’s a submarine? NO, IT’S A TANK! Russian troops drive T-72 on riverbed (VIDEO)

24 Jul, 2020 14:30
Russia’s tried-and-true T-72 main battle tank has undergone numerous modifications over the decades, with the latest turning it into a submersible, as seen in impressive footage from the Defense Ministry.

The spectacular stunt, which saw a T-72B3 crossing a 5-meter-deep (16.4 feet) river, was performed during drills outside the city of Orenburg on the border between Europe and Asia in the Urals.

The clip captures the 41-ton (90,400 pounds) tank disappearing underwater before safely emerging on the opposite bank to continue executing its combat task.

In order to become a submersible, the machine was equipped with a “special air duct” so the crew could breathe during the descent, the MoD said.

Apparently, there was zero visibility at the river bottom and the driver could only rely on readings on his dashboard, while avoiding stops and sharp turns. 

The T-72 is a Soviet main battle tank which has been around since the early 1970s. The T-72B3 upgrade in 2016 gave the tank explosive reactive armor, a gun capable of firing guided missiles, a new powerful engine, automatic transmission, and digital displays.

