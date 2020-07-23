Rolling coal, Russian style: WATCH truck casually driving while cargo burns & EXPLODES

A garbage truck which somehow caught fire in the central Russian city of Tolyatti was filmed cruising through the streets with open flames and smoke billowing out of the back as pieces of the cargo appeared to be exploding.

The bizarre incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, with footage emerging on Russian social media shortly afterwards. The video shows a large MAZ dump truck with thick black smoke billowing from its container while on the road.

The truck’s cargo emitted flames and its contents repeatedly made explosive noises, yet the unshaken driver of the vehicle continued on like nothing was happening.

The incident was acknowledged by local emergency services, who said the garbage had somehow caught fire and that the blaze was extinguished before firefighters arrived at the scene. What exactly was in there that became so hot it erupted into flames, however, remains a mystery.

Incredibly, it’s the second such incident in Russia in recent weeks. In late June, a hay-carrying tractor caught fire while on the road in the south of the country. In this case, however, the vehicle partially spilled its burning cargo and set nearby fields ablaze.

Also on rt.com Hay Satan! WATCH ‘tractor of apocalypse’ catch fire on Russian road & set fields ablaze

While there is clearly no connection between the two events, people on social media speculated that perhaps the Ghost Rider is in Russia and is searching for a vehicle suitable for the country’s roads.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!