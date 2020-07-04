Despite speculation, Russia and US are NOT negotiating spy swap for Paul Whelan – senior Russian diplomat

Moscow and Washington are not discussing a potential prisoner swap involving Paul Whelan, a western businessman convicted of espionage, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

Immediately after Whelan’s guilty verdict on June 15, attention turned to the possibility of a prisoner exchange.

“People have mentioned some form of secret consultation, negotiations on this issue. I declare, with all responsibility, that this kind of discussion is not being held with the US,” Ryabkov said.

Last month, a Moscow court convicted Whelan of spying against Russia and sentenced him to 16 years in prison. The man, a citizen of the UK, US, Canada, and Ireland, was arrested in December 2018 after he received a USB device from an undercover FSB officer. According to Whelan, he was set up and is completely innocent.

Following Whelan’s conviction, a statement signed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington is “outraged by the decision,” and called for his “immediate release.”

Whelan’s lawyer has named two potential options for a prisoner swap – Russian citizens Viktor Bout and Konstantin Yaroshenko, who are both serving time in the US. Bout received a 25-year sentence for his involvement in arms dealing, and is considered a political prisoner by the Kremlin.

Yaroshenko is an alleged drug smuggler, serving a 20-year term. Moscow considers his arrest to be a “kidnapping.”

