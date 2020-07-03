Andrei Stenin Contest for young photojournalists invites people to challenge professional jury & choose their own winner

Online voting is underway in the prestigious international competition for young photographers, the Andrei Stenin Contest, named after a photojournalist who was killed while working in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

The owners of accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Russia's VK, and China's Weibo social networks have until July 31 to choose their favorite work from the shortlist at stenincontest.com.

The winner of the online vote will be announced in early August, and will be awarded with a special diploma.

"Our contest is about finding the best in the world of young modern photojournalism and we're extremely interested in what the audience, for whom those photos are made, think about our choice," said Oksana Oleinik, the curator of the contest.

The rest of the winners of the Andrei Stenin Contest, picked by the professional jury, which includes renowned photographers from the Washington Post, National Geographic and other international outlets, are to be revealed in September.

The winning photos will be first exhibited in Moscow, with plans to send them on a world tour after that.

Russia's Rossiya Segodnya news agency hosts the contest annually to commemorate one of its best military photographers, Andrei Stenin.

In a symbolic gesture, it only accepts work from those under the age of 33, as this was Stenin's age when he was killed during a shelling by Ukrainian government forces on August 6, 2014, while covering the conflict in Donbass.

Last year, the Grand Prix of the Andrei Stenin Contest went to Italian photographer, Gabriele Cecconi, for a series of photos from Kutupalong – the world's largest refugee camp in Bangladesh.

The first prizes in other categories were claimed by his colleagues from the US, India, Turkey, South Africa and other countries.

