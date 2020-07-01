 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Vote on amendments isn’t about Putin, it’s the first ever ‘truly Russian constitution’

1 Jul, 2020 17:19
People vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution. © Sputnik / Anna Ratkoglo
Previous Russian constitutions were either inspired or influenced by foreign legislators, but the amendments that the country is voting on are truly “Russia-centered,” political analyst Martin McCauley told RT.

It’s no wonder then that the Western media ignores more than 200 proposed changes to the Russian Constitution and only focuses on the one that may allow Vladimir Putin run for president again, if he wishes to do so. 

“‘Putin wants to be Tsar for life’ – that makes headlines, everyone understands that and if you go into the details of constitutional law people get bored,” McCauley pointed out.

But the week-long vote on constitutional amendments, which concludes on Wednesday, is actually bigger than the figure of the country’s president, McCauley said. The Constitution of the Tsarist Russia in 1906 was based on French principal law, while the 1993 Constitution, adopted under then-President Boris Yeltsin, mainly drew from American ideas.

“With this constitution, it’s the first one in Russian history, which concentrates thinking about Russia; it’s Russia-centered and therefore it’s truly a Russian constitution,” the analyst said.

