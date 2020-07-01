Constitutional amendments vote in Russia: RT special coverage

Russians are heading to the polls on the last day of voting on amendments to the country’s constitution. Citizens have plenty of time to express their will, as July 1 has been declared a holiday.

Among other things, the proposed amendments would transfer more power to Russia’s two houses of parliament, as well as potentially allow Vladimir Putin to run for the presidency two more times and possibly lead the country until 2036.

Voting started on July 25, and until July 30 people could cast their ballots online.

You can watch RT’s special coverage of the vote here: