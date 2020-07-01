 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Constitutional amendments vote in Russia: RT special coverage

1 Jul, 2020 07:29
Get short URL
Constitutional amendments vote in Russia: RT special coverage
Russians vote on constitutional changes, July 01 © Sputnik / Alexander Kryazev
Russians are heading to the polls on the last day of voting on amendments to the country’s constitution. Citizens have plenty of time to express their will, as July 1 has been declared a holiday.

Among other things, the proposed amendments would transfer more power to Russia’s two houses of parliament, as well as potentially allow Vladimir Putin to run for the presidency two more times and possibly lead the country until 2036.

Voting started on July 25, and until July 30 people could cast their ballots online.

You can watch RT’s special coverage of the vote here:

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies