Large-scale antibody testing reveals that over 2 million Muscovites may already have contracted Covid-19

26 Jun, 2020 16:36
FILE PHOTO © Sputnik / Eugene Odinokov

By Jonny Tickle

Almost 20 percent of Moscow residents tested for coronavirus antibodies have been found to be immune, according to the capital’s deputy mayor, Anastasia Rakova.

“The third stage of testing for herd immunity to Covid-19 was carried out between June 5 and 18,” she said. “Today, 19.9 percent ​​of Muscovites have antibodies to coronavirus. This is 2.5 percent more than the results of the second stage of testing. Overall, we can say that 7 percent of Muscovites have gained immunity in the last month.”

During this two-week period, 90,000 residents of Europe’s largest city took an antibody test. In total, the city administration plans to check six million people.

Mass testing for Covid-19 antibodies began on May 15, when city mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced that the capital’s administration would be randomly inviting a cross-section of the population to be checked for free.

In early June, results announced by Russia’s consumer-rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, showed that 14 percent of tested Russians throughout the entire country have immunity to the virus.

As of Friday afternoon, Russia has confirmed 620,794 cases of Covid-19, with more than half of those (384,152) recovering. Moscow, the country’s most affected region, has over a third of the infections (218,604).

