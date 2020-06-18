Stopping Star Wars: American militarization of outer space is latest threat to US-Russia relations – Roscosmos

Russia’s space agency’s deputy head, Sergey Saveliev, warns that American plans to militarize the cosmic expanse risk causing destabilization. Roscosmos favors an international agreement to prevent an arms race in outer space.

“We are consistently speaking out, using all possible negotiating platforms, including the Conference on Disarmament, in order to [encourage] the adoption of a resolution,” he said, in a post on the state-owned organization’s website.

According to Saveliev, Russia wants to establish a comprehensive partnership with the United States in the field of space exploration. The Roscosmos official added that Moscow is of the view that it should be done in the spirit of reciprocity and equality.

Saveliev emphasized Moscow’s deep concerns about the militarization of space by the US, and warned that the process could disrupt already fragile Russian-American relations in this area.

President Vladimir Putin said last year that Russia has always opposed, and continues to oppose, the idea of an extraterrestrial arms race. The US Department of Defense recently developed a Space Defense Strategy in response to what it perceives as the “threat” from Russia and China. According to Washington, Beijing and Moscow have space weapons that can reduce the military effectiveness of the United States and its allies.

