32.4% of Moscow doctors found to have coronavirus antibodies as Russia ramps up testing

13 Jun, 2020 14:47
A medical worker works at the Intensive Care Unit of Lomonosov Moscow State University's Clinic in Moscow, Russia © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev

ByJonny Tickle

Almost a third of Moscow's doctors have Covid-19 antibodies, according to the most recent testing in the capital, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced on Saturday.

“In the first stage [of testing],15,500 doctors were examined in 60 institutions. Antibodies were detected in 16.5% in the initial examination,” Golikova revealed. In the second stage, antibodies were detected in 32.4 percent of physicians.

On Wednesday, Anna Popova, the head of country's consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, announced that antibody testing had already been conducted on over half-a-million Russians throughout the country.

“Nearly 650,000 people have already been tested in 46 regions,” she said. “Today, we see that almost 14% of the total number of people tested in Russia have immunity. This is quite a considerable level.”

Golikova's statement on Saturday also included information about the future of Covid-19 vaccinations, with the announcement that Russia expects to begin the industrial production of a domestic coronavirus vaccine in September. As of now, it is still in the trial stages.

