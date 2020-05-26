The peak of the spread of Covid-19 in Russia has passed. Postponed Victory Day parade will be held on June 24 – Putin

President Vladimir Putin has announced that Russia’s postponed Victory Day parade will take place on June 24. First planned for May 9, the 75th-anniversary celebration of Soviet victory over Nazism was canceled due to Covid-19.

According to the president, the peak of the spread of coronavirus in Russia has passed, and it is now possible to plan a victory parade.

Also on rt.com Putin postpones Victory Day Parade as coronavirus concerns rule out celebrations on 75th anniversary of Nazi defeat

“I order you to begin preparations for the military parade in honor of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War in the capital of Russia, Moscow, and in other cities,” he told Russia’s Minister of Defence Sergey Shoigu.

June 24 will be the 75th anniversary of the first-ever victory parade, which took place on Red Square in 1945.

“We will do this on June 24, the day when the legendary, historical parade of the winners took place,” the President said.

Speaking to Putin via video link, Shoigu explained that the armed forces will be ready for the parade. According to the minister, the army had 5,500 cases of Covid-19, and that 3,500 have since recovered.

Also on rt.com Russia’s mightiest military aircraft buzz over Moscow to mark 75th anniversary of Nazi defeat (PHOTO, VIDEO)

“The peak incidence of new coronavirus infections in the armed forces was overcome in the second half of April. By early June, the armed forces will be in a planned state,” he said.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!