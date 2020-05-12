 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Russia becomes second hardest-hit country with 230,000+ confirmed Covid-19 cases, surpassing Spain

12 May, 2020 07:46
Get short URL
Russia becomes second hardest-hit country with 230,000+ confirmed Covid-19 cases, surpassing Spain
As 10,899 more coronavirus infections were reported across Russia on Tuesday morning, the nation is now the second most-affected in terms of cases, leaving Spain in third place.

Overall, Russia has had 232,243 confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak, the country’s disease response officials said. By this metric the nation is trailing only behind the US, which has had nearly 1.35 million cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

At the same time, Russia has relatively few deaths from Covid-19 than some other European countries. A total of 107 people died over the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 2,116.

The UK, Italy, Spain, and France each have more than 25,000 deaths, and Germany has over 7,000. 

More than 43,500 patients in Russia have recovered.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies