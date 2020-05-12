Russia becomes second hardest-hit country with 230,000+ confirmed Covid-19 cases, surpassing Spain

As 10,899 more coronavirus infections were reported across Russia on Tuesday morning, the nation is now the second most-affected in terms of cases, leaving Spain in third place.

Overall, Russia has had 232,243 confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak, the country’s disease response officials said. By this metric the nation is trailing only behind the US, which has had nearly 1.35 million cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

At the same time, Russia has relatively few deaths from Covid-19 than some other European countries. A total of 107 people died over the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 2,116.

The UK, Italy, Spain, and France each have more than 25,000 deaths, and Germany has over 7,000.

More than 43,500 patients in Russia have recovered.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!