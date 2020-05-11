Paid holidays end May 12, Russia starts gradually easing coronavirus quarantine measures – Putin

Russia will begin to ease its coronavirus-related restrictions, President Vladimir Putin has said. Exit from the partial lockdown will be gradual and not too fast, he added.

“Starting from tomorrow, May 12, the joint non-working period for the whole country and for all the sectors of its economy ends," Putin said during a televised speech on Monday.

But the fight against the epidemic does not end. The danger persists, even in areas where the situation is relatively safe.

The end of the unified ‘holidays’ period allows Russia’s regional authorities to begin lifting the coronavirus restrictions. This process will not be fast, Putin said, and all anti-coronavirus precautionary measures will remain in place. Any mass gatherings will remain banned across the country as well.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW