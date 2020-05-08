 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Coronavirus ‘doesn’t like heat’ & stops being so infectious at just +30°C – Russian health watchdog

8 May, 2020 17:13
FILE PHOTO: Locals find salvation from the summer heat in a fountain in St Petersburg, Russia. © Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
Hot summer days may finally rid humanity of the Covid-19 scourge as the virus becomes almost non-infectious at air temperatures of over 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the Russian consumer watchdog.

"The new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 doesn't like the heat and loses its infectious activity almost entirely at temperatures of over plus 30 Celsius," Rospotrebnadzor said. The watchdog was replying to questions on a government website dedicated to Russia's battle against the pandemic.

Direct sunlight and low humidity are also among the factors that make the disease weaker, while plus 70 degrees Celsius (158 degrees Fahrenheit) is the temperature at which the coronavirus completely deactivates, they added.

Russia has so far recorded 187,859 cases of coronavirus, with 1,723 deaths linked to the disease. Moscow, which has become the epicenter of the outbreak, has prolonged its lockdown until the end of May, and will also introduce a mask-wearing regime in public places from next week.

