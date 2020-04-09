Russia's coronavirus case tally surpasses 10,000 after record daily rise

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has surpassed 10,000 in Russia, with 1,459 more people having tested positive for the coronavirus, the nation’s disease response officials said on Thursday.

Russia’s tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases has risen to 10,131 in the last 24 hours. Officials reported that 13 more patients have died, bringing the nationwide death toll from the disease to 76.

Of the new cases, 857 were recorded in Moscow, with 199 more in the Moscow Region surrounding the capital. Russia’s second-largest city Saint Petersburg has 44 new confirmed instances of the virus.

President Vladimir Putin previously extended the nationwide paid holiday to April 30 in an effort to incentivize people to stay home. Many of Russia’s regions, including Moscow, have enacted strict self-isolation regimes, with shopping malls, restaurants, bars, movie theaters and gyms remaining closed.

