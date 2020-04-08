Doctors & nurses on frontline in battle against Covid-19, says Putin as he gives them pay rise & same benefits as military

Russian President Vladimir Putin has compared medics treating patients suffering from coronavirus to the military fighting on the frontlines as he announced salary increments for them amounting to up to over $1,000.

All medical staff involved in combating the deadly coronavirus outbreak in Russia will be given a pay rise, including doctors, nurses and ambulance drivers. The measure is expected to stay in force for at least three months.

“They are working selflessly, as one team,” the president said as he hailed the efforts taken by the medics to help those suffering from the disease.

He also warned that all Russian regions should prepare for a potential increase in the number of Covid-19 cases and enhance the capacities of the local medical facilities.

At some point, the president decided to turn to Russia’s ancient history to somewhat lift the nation’s spirits as he compared the epidemic to an invasion of savage nomadic tribes Russians’ ancestors repelled centuries ago.

“Our nation has repeatedly underwent serious trials. It was tormented by pechenegs and cumans. Yet, Russia has beaten all of them. We will beat this coronavirus disease as well. Together, we will overcome anything.”

