 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Doctors & nurses on frontline in battle against Covid-19, says Putin as he gives them pay rise & same benefits as military

8 Apr, 2020 12:57
Get short URL
Doctors & nurses on frontline in battle against Covid-19, says Putin as he gives them pay rise & same benefits as military
Russian President Vladimir Putin has compared medics treating patients suffering from coronavirus to the military fighting on the frontlines as he announced salary increments for them amounting to up to over $1,000.

All medical staff involved in combating the deadly coronavirus outbreak in Russia will be given a pay rise, including doctors, nurses and ambulance drivers. The measure is expected to stay in force for at least  three months.

“They are working selflessly, as one team,” the president said as he hailed the efforts taken by the medics to help those suffering from the disease.

He also warned that all Russian regions should prepare for a potential increase in the number of Covid-19 cases and enhance the capacities of the local medical facilities.

At some point, the president decided to turn to Russia’s ancient history to somewhat lift the nation’s spirits as he compared the epidemic to an invasion of savage nomadic tribes Russians’ ancestors repelled centuries ago.

“Our nation has repeatedly underwent serious trials. It was tormented by pechenegs and cumans. Yet, Russia has beaten all of them. We will beat this coronavirus disease as well. Together, we will overcome anything.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies