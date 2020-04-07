Russia’s Covid-19 cases jump by record 1,154, with 11 new fatalities pushing death toll to 58

The daily increase of Covid-19 cases in Russia has for the first time surpassed 1,000, reaching almost 7,500 in total. Overall, 58 patients have died from the killer virus in the country.

Russia has identified 1,154 new patients with the coronavirus since Monday, the latest national update said. In the same period of time, 11 people succumbed to the disease.

The infection has spread to a new Russian region with the first three cases reported in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic in the south of the country. Of the 85 administrative parts of Russia, 81 are now affected by Covid-19. Moscow remains by far the worst-hit part of Russia with 697 of the new cases reported in the capital.

So far, 494 patients have successfully recovered from the virus in Russia.

Globally, Covid-19 has infected over 1.3 million people with the death toll at over 74,000.

