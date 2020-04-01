Russian military plane with masks & other Covid-19 medical aid departs for US

A military cargo plane carrying medical supplies to help the US combat the coronavirus outbreak has taken off from an airbase in Russia, after President Trump accepted an offer of assistance from Vladimir Putin.

“The plane with masks and medical equipment on board left for the United States,” the Russian Defense Ministry announced in a brief statement early on Wednesday.

The aid shipment comes after a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart on Tuesday, during which the two discussed the fast growing pandemic and a major shortage of protective gear in the US, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Though US President Donald Trump announced the “very, very large planeload” of supplies before it was confirmed by Moscow, Peskov later said Russia had agreed to help, as the pandemic “affects everyone without exception and is of a global nature.”

